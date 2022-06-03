Why Does the West Refuse to Call Putin’s Russia Fascist?

As a consequence of doing business with Putin many Germans, Austrians and Italians will suffer tremendous hardship once in retirement, especially once they require old-age care. Call Putin’s Russia Fascist? Many Europeans still refuse to call Hitler’s Germany fascist. Charlie Munger says the world is driven by envy. I’m astonished by how many Europeans, I estimate 20%, have a dislike of Americans and capitalism, and even today actually openly acknowledge they have more respect for Putin than for Biden. That’s a lot of voters politicians need to consider. Perhaps the explanation is that many Europeans seem to suffer from a mix of inferiority complex and narcissism, always in search of a guru-leader outside of Mainstream to boost their own egos. Effectively, most of Europe was selfishly living in denial while doing business with Putin. The powerful unions in Germany needed cheap Russian oil and gas to remain competitive while reducing ‚Hours Worked by a full-time worker per year‘ to the lowest in the world, and Angela Merkel needed their votes. The consequence of this Faustian Bargain will be a reduced standard of living in Europe going forward, in particular a substandard healthcare and old-age care system (which contrary to believe has already been struggling), and no doubt once again this will be blamed on America (not Putin or Merkel) by many Europeans. Just how bad things get will depend on whether Europe can wean itself off high taxation and income/wealth redistribution, so as to encourage people to once again work harder and longer hours. But that would mean acknowledging that America’s Capitalism is a better system, and many Europeans would choose a lower standard of living over capitalism out of principle, having been brainwashed by government media (especially the growing number of retirees). Without a powerful leader such as Lee Kuan Yew, Europe is destined for mediocracy (or worse).