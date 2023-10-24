Pessimism of the Intellect, Optimism of the Rich

What’s missing in all the preceding analysis whether by Gray or Varoufakis is the other important part of the equation—the role of philanthropy, alms, and global charity transferred to the poor and the needy. This is because poverty is a relative concept as there will always be someone richer than thee or someone poorer than thee. Hence, the capacity of the capitalist system not only to grow and multiply but also to share its wealth with the have nots is crucial in the overall analysis and for a balanced assessment of the performance of the system. This reminds me of one verse from the Quran: “And whatever you give for interest [usury] to increase within the wealth of people will not increase with God. But what you give in zakah [alms and charity], desiring the countenance of God - those will be the multipliers”! There is also a tradition that says, charity never reduces one’s wealth but on the contrary it increases it many-fold!