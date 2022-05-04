What the War in Ukraine Means for Europe

If the EU countries could really do "the urgent task of building their own defensive, technological, and nuclear deterrence capabilities" at a non-prohibitively high cost, the former clever and equally capable EU politicians would already have finished doing it many decades ago, and today's EU wouldn't need the ongoing Ukraine War to remind herself of the urgent need to do so.

It's said on the internet that after a certain period of time, when the current anti-Russia hysteria of most EU countries fades away, the current crucial EU politicians will seriously reconsider their future relationship with their big undefeatable neighbor in the East, stop the eastern political expansion of Western Europe, prohibit further color revolutions instigated in mid- and eastern Europe, try to coexist peacefully with all their neighboring countries in all parts of Europe, and continue to pursue the mutually beneficial One-Belt One-Road Initiative in Eurasia, irrespective of the political demand of their once-dominant friendly country on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.

