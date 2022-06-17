How the US Could Lose the New Cold War

It's perhaps too early to say the US could lose the New Cold "Battle."

Everything depends on what the US will be doing herself in the coming years.

Instead of, or in addition to, preventing China from quickly catching up with her in this global Marathon Race, the US should much better run much faster herself.

---

The coming non-trivial economic recession in the US sometime in the future, if any, probably the major collateral damage of the Fed's current strive to tame the inflation monster in the country, will create the best disinflationary or deflationary macroeconomic environment for the US to use MMT cum QEs once again to resume the national project of BUILD BACK BETTER, provided the Congress will be willing to relax massively the current Debt Ceiling currently imposed on the Federal Government.

Provided the Federal Government's massive deficit spending then is really invested productively in the country's real economy and not (only) in the virtual asset market economy, the US will find it much easier to win this New Cold "War," and China and other countries can hardly overtake the US in this century's global Marathon Race.

---