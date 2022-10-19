How to Save Emerging Economies from Another Crisis

In the good old days, many US-dollar-related global liquidity crises caused by the US's interest-rate hiking-cycle, and hence the resulting quickly strengthening US dollar, mostly affected the world's EM countries, as in

(i) the Latin American liquiditry crisis based in Mexico in 1982, and

(ii) the Asian Financial Crisis of 1997-98.

This time is perhaps different.

Following the breakout of both the global pandemic in early 2020 and the Ukraine War early this year, many net-energy-exporting EM countries have actually benefited from the resulting quickly rising global energy prices, rather than being hurt by it.

Instead, some of the manufacturing-based DM countries, without energy self-sufficiency, are instead being non-trivially hurt this time, like today's Japan and Germany, other EU countries, together with Britain and Switzerland.

