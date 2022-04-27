America Has Stopped Playing by the Monetary Rules

If we are going to have a conversation about rule breaking, we should include in that discussion the rule that countries don't bomb democratic neighbors in a fit of revanchist fantasy.



The rules say I'm not supposed to break down the wall in my office with an axe. If my office is on fire, though, the rule doesn't apply anymore. Rules have context.



The rules around foreign reserves and their inviolability come with an implicit contract: you don't attack democratic neighbors, commiting atrocities in order to achieve some nationalist fantasy dreamed up by entitled dictators hoping to distract their citizens from their ongoing enslavement. If you do that, you've broken the contract. The rules don't apply to you any more.