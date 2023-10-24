China’s Demographic Achilles’ Heel

(iii) The 3rd stage of global industrial division of labor is the stage of the global value chains.

At this stage, many countries are simultaneously producing the same products, since no single country can produce a final product all by herself.

-

Take Apple's iphone.

R&D and design are done in the US, chips are produced by TSMC in Taiwan, with the help of the EUV machine from the Netherlands. Photoresist is purchased from Japan, the US's EDA system is also used to assist the eventual manufacturing of chips, and the cellphone is finally assembled in China and India.

200 big suppliers distributed in various parts of the world keep on supplying Apple Inc. with 98% of components, manufacturing, and assembling services.

Most parts of the production processes strictly need international division of labor.

---

Given the prevalence of the 3rd stage in our world today, especially in the ICT-related electronics sector, why are we currently feeling the stronger and stronger wind of reverse-globalization ?

Geopolitics aside, when we come to the 3rd stage, shouldn't our world's international division of labor be going to more extremes ?

-

In the highest-value-added most-high-tech area, it should still be the case, but for the low- and middle-end traditional manufacturing industries, it's isn't the same any more.

Since in many areas of traditional standardized industries, the current marginal cost from intelligent manufacturing (deep integration of new generation information and communications technology and advanced manufacturing technology) in the advanced DM countries has become even lower than that in many labor-intensive EM countries.

-

Therefore, today, owing to the further and further development of more and more fully automated intelligent and digitalised productive processes, more and more traditional manufacturing and service industries have been transforming from labor-intensive to technology-and-capital-intensive industries.

Which means, such a transformed new factory or office no longer needs as many human workers to work there as before.

Human labor as a factor of production is therefore paling into insignificance over time.

From the viewpoint of the multinational companies, it's no longer reasonable for them to keep on practising international division of labor.

That's why we're observing the US's calling for the reshoring of more and more of her ODI manufacturing industries today, and her increasing trend of reinstalling suitable industrial policies in her country.

Offshore manufacturing has therefore been slowly turning into domestic manufacturing in the US.

This time is really different.

---

Statistics show that, in terms of Transnational Index (TNI), this gradual multinational-company-receding trend actually already started following the break-out of the GFC in 2008.

As a result, China as a traditional net-exporting country also gradually starts to rely less and less on external demand, and more and more on internal demand, and so in 2020, she formally announced her new dual-circulation economic development strategy.

So, China no longer needs as many people in the future as in the good old days.

Afterall, even in a coming possible local war, China will need much more military robots and drones rather than human flesh-and-blood soldiers.

---