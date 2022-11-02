The Evolution of America’s China Strategy

Just to stir the pot a bit, whatever happened to this little piece of "processing":

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/2468/all-actions?

Is it in progress, or just getting chewed to bits???

Sure doesn't look like it's going gangbusters, or developing a head of steam.

So, I guess it's stuck in la-la land.

Some body in Congress, like a whole lot of the REPRESENTATIVES in Congress of the US of A better get their collective "but's" into turning some real gears, like accomplishing some real results immediately for the CITIZENS of the USA. Everyone imagines the only thing they're good for is churning butter, and chewing more fat!



BTW, APPLE needs to remember they cannot just be a "pretend" US corporate entity, and especially remember what continent (North America) is their real sphere of operations, and where the USA is really geographically located. Does anyone in the good ole Apple even understand any thing about geo-positioning and locating in the real cut-throat business world, especially the real tax schemes, and why, and how they were designed and developed? The "they" does not mean APPLE BTW. The "they" means corporate entities in general, before they were "granted" personhood.



That grant was a big mistake, 2!

There's enough referrals in that legislation committee list for everyone to get lost in forever and back again!