Another Trump Presidency Is the Biggest Threat to Liberal Democracy

Donald Trump’s contempt for the rule of law and affinity for autocrats are anathema to free and open societies. His victory in the 2024 US presidential election would put the fate of liberal democracy in the hands of a demagogue who undermines its most basic principles.
LONDON – It may shock some Americans to learn that democratic leaders and publics in Europe and elsewhere are more concerned about the prospect of Donald Trump winning their country’s 2024 presidential election than any other world event, including crucial elections in their own countries.
To be sure, there is no shortage of global threats. As the effects of climate change become increasingly visible, I wonder what kind of world we will leave to our children and grandchildren.
More immediately, the intensifying war between Israel and Hamas poses a significant threat to stability in the Middle East. The United States’ unwavering support for Israel’s forceful response to the October 7 massacre of Israeli citizens by Hamas evokes the “blank check” that German Kaiser Wilhelm II offered to Austria-Hungary in dealing with Serbia, which set the stage for World War I. Israel’s American allies might want to reflect on the outcomes of that war – which resulted in 40 million deaths and the collapse of the Austro-Hungarian, German, and Russian empires – and reconsider what true friendship means in such situations.
To continue reading, register now.
Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.
Subscribe
As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.
Register
Already have an account?
Log in
LONDON – It may shock some Americans to learn that democratic leaders and publics in Europe and elsewhere are more concerned about the prospect of Donald Trump winning their country’s 2024 presidential election than any other world event, including crucial elections in their own countries.
To be sure, there is no shortage of global threats. As the effects of climate change become increasingly visible, I wonder what kind of world we will leave to our children and grandchildren.
More immediately, the intensifying war between Israel and Hamas poses a significant threat to stability in the Middle East. The United States’ unwavering support for Israel’s forceful response to the October 7 massacre of Israeli citizens by Hamas evokes the “blank check” that German Kaiser Wilhelm II offered to Austria-Hungary in dealing with Serbia, which set the stage for World War I. Israel’s American allies might want to reflect on the outcomes of that war – which resulted in 40 million deaths and the collapse of the Austro-Hungarian, German, and Russian empires – and reconsider what true friendship means in such situations.
To continue reading, register now.
Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.
Subscribe
As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.
Register
Already have an account? Log in