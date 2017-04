La peligrosa carta blanca de Trump

Steve Hurst APR 22, 2017

Military Intelligence is a total contradiction in terms. An attempt to identify the definition of sanity and mental capability of active combatants (in order to identify breach of expected duties in combatant) ran quickly into problems as the basis of engaging in combat and the actions involved were difficult to consider sane. I very much expect there is no document or written guidance in this area or if there is that it is above question. As insanity tends to spread it is no wonder there are issues with Military supposed 'strategy'. When that is compounded with truly abysmal politically driven by characters like Rumsfeld and his non-medicated gibberish about 'known knowns' and 'unknown unknowns' the only output can be a minestrone soup of madness. Rumsfeld was so bad that even Bush was drawn to sack him, quite an achievement in view of the fact the Obama basically got a Nobel Prize for not being Bush. It is quite obvious that Rumsfeld has done more harm to the US than Sadam but instead the US Admin talks about Sadam Read more