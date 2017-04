Trump signe un dangereux chèque en blanc au Pentagone

M M APR 19, 2017

Trump is following the Hollywood school of thoughts; it is very surprising that the Californians have not yet been asked to cast a vote on replacing the out-dated Hollywood sign with a Trump sign. Regrettably, when dealing with criminals in possession of WMDs', common sense cannot be at the top of the list. M. Gaddafi had a stockpile of WMD's, did not use them although he had predicted his downfall, whilst the other two remaining regimes from the USSR era have shown what they are capable of doing and have left themselves with no room for any real diplomacy. Daesh must be an exception to all rules, it is a shame they cannot be inflicted with some of the German rules in the process. Read more