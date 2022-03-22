A Tribunal for Putin's War Crimes
The world needs to be made aware of the atrocities that Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered in Ukraine. There are currently three ways under international law that Putin’s actions can be subjected to global scrutiny, and these can be complemented with a new body focused on the specific crime of aggression.
LONDON – Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch attacks on Ukraine poses a grave challenge to the post-1945 international order. He has sought to replace the rule of law and principles of self-determination for all peoples by the use of force. The world needs to be made aware of the act of aggression he has instigated and the atrocities he has ordered.
There are currently three main ways under international law that Putin’s actions can be subjected to global scrutiny.
Already the Ukrainians have started proceedings before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague. Ukraine’s argument – and the basis for the ICJ’s jurisdiction – is that Russia is subjecting Ukraine to a false claim of genocide, and Ukraine should not be subjected to another state’s military operations on its territory based on an abuse of the Genocide Convention. Other states can intervene in the proceedings before the Court, which has convened hearings on Ukraine’s application for provisional measures of protection against Russia.
