China’s Growth Sacrifice

Lately, the unexpected Ukraine War helps China dramatically to alleviate her last two major problems.

---

On the second one, on energy, China all of a sudden becomes the only buyer of Russian energy in size.

Of course Russia’s also selling energy to India and Thailand, but China shares a massive land border with Russia, and most of the energy infrastructure in Russia is geared towards western Europe, but that happens to be the one thing that China’s pretty good at ------ building infrastructure quickly and on the cheap.

So in the coming years, we’re going to see dramatic investments by Chinese firms into the Russian energy sector, to basically capture a lot of energy there, energy that used to go west will now be going east.

Western Europe's most important traditional economic hinterland, Russia, will gradually turn from being the EU's Canada to being China's Canada.

---

On the third one, on the US dollar, this energy that China is now buying will be bought more and more in Renminbi (the yuan) rather than in US dollar.

The fact that China, the world’s number one energy importer, is now shifting its energy trade to Russia, the world’s number one energy and commodity exporter, from US dollar to Renminbi, is a dramatic paradigm shift.

China every month buys roughly 8 billion US dollars worth of energy and commodities from Russia, and that’s roughly 100 billion US dollars a year.

That’s 100 billion US dollars that China used to have to earn by selling stuff to the US, before she can buy the energy she needs from Russia.

But now, all of a sudden, China can simply print her Renminbi, and she gets to give Russia Renminbi for energy (and food) that she used to have to pay in US dollar.

This changes the equation globally, because now the next thing that happens is that China can turn around and tell Indonesia :

"Indonesia, I like your coal, which is so much better than this Russian crap, your coal is of such better quality than this terrible Russian coal, however, Russia gives me deals in Renminbi, for you I have to pay in US dollar, so unless you accept my Renminbi, I’m going to keep buying from Russia."

And then China can do the same thing for Brazil and Australia with the iron ore, and for Saudi Arabia with the oil.

Recently, for the first time ever, Russia has replaced Saudi Arabia and became China’s number one source for oil.

Over the long term, if you’re Saudi Arabia and you look at this, you think okay maybe this isn’t such a big problem immediately, because Europe is desperate for energy, so whatever I’m not selling to China anymore I can sell to Europe.

But Europe at the same time is saying, by 2035, they need to be running all electric cars.

So, the current Ukraine War, and the diplomatic isolation of Russia, helps China solve two out of her three weaknesses.

---