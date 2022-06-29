A Stagflationary Debt Crisis Looms

By definition, real-economy (as against virtual-economy) inflation is a "persistent" rise in the general real-economy price level.

So, we should have said ------- the (one-off) general price increases is only transitory.

If we keep saying the inflation is transitory, then most of the English language experts have to conclude we've just invented a new oxymoron in the English language in recent years ------- "transitory inflation."

---

To me at least, there's nothing wrong for the Fed to say that, the "inflation" in the US that jumped from 1% at the beginning of last year to 7% at the end of last year, mainly a result of the country's MMT-like two-off non-bank-propelled exogenous rise in the money supply (or rise in public market liquidity) both in 2020 and in 2021, should have been transitory, and the "inflationary" effect will gradually be wearing out perhaps starting from the middle of this year, CETERIS PARIBUS.

---

But ceteris is always not paribus in macroeconomics.

Unfortunately, first the Ukraine War, and then the second rounds of Chinese lockdowns, both unexpectedly cropped up before the middle of this year, and so these two factors kept prolonging the lifespan of the demand-driven "transitory inflation" observed last year, giving us the impression that the general price increases have really become permanent today and so we can really call it inflation.

---

If the current Ukraine War doesn't last too long, and the global pandemic quickly subsides in the near future, then even this supply-side cost-push part of the ongoing "inflation" is also just transitory, and will gradually evaporate over time, and so the only thing we have to fear is fear itself, because all our fear so far has just been transitory general price increases.

Even though the "inflationary" expectation has already been strongly anchored on the mind of the general public, the current overall labor union power in the US will no longer be as strong as in the 1970s to cause a persistent wage-price spiral in the country in the foreseeable future.

---