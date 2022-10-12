Secular Inflation

The US's current runaway inflation problem has not only been both demand-pulled and cost-pushed, but also been "politics-sustained" as well, as shown by the Biden Administration's latest student-loan-forgiving new legislation, enacted partly to beg for votes in the coming Congress mid-term re-elections.

---

So, according to Fed Guy Joseph Wang, the effectiveness of the Fed's rate-hiking monetary policy will be compromised by the seemingly bigger and bigger size of the public sector in the US macroeconomy relative to that of her traditionally dominant private sector, since the US federal and state governments, resembling their Chinese local governments and SOE counterparts in the East, are always subject to a hard-budget constraint, through which the US federal and/or state governments are permanently induced to borrow at all interest costs from the markets, even when the interest costs have become too high ------ like soon will be the case during the current rate-quickly-rising cycle ------ in order to help finance their politics-driven vote-begging policies of all kinds in the country, thereby rendering the Fed's current tightening monetary policies much less effective in taming runaway domestic inflation than in the good old days.

---

Furthermore, the resulting bigger and bigger deficits incurred by the federal and state governments alike in the US has also helped cleaned up, repaired, or further enhanced the overall balance sheets of the US households and the US corporations in the country, prompting

(i) many spending-prone US consumers to keep (borrowing and) spending lavishly in the Main-Street and housing markets in the recent past,

(ii) the relatively healthy private US corporations to keep hiring or replenishing new workers at higher and higher average wages,

and so sustaining the domestic wage-price spiral and further overheating the already-overheated domestic US economy as we observe it today.

---

In short, so far as curing the US's current domestic inflation problem is concerned, the country's monetary-policy righthand is not working in sync with the fiscal-policy lefthand, requiring the US Fed to become more and more hawkish as a result.

Perhaps it can even be said that while today's eastern China is going capitalist, today's western US is going in the opposite direction (going socialist).

---