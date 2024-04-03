Europe Must Prepare for a Trump Presidency

European countries have been slow to recognize the potential implications of Donald Trump returning to the White House in 2025. Over the next six months, European countries must figure out how to secure essential ammunition, bolster their defense funding, and sustain support for Ukraine in the absence of US aid.
WASHINGTON, DC – Waiting for the US Congress to pass an aid package for Ukraine feels like waiting for Godot. On a recent visit to Washington, I met with officials from President Joe Biden’s administration, Republican senators, House members, and various think-tank experts. They all assured me that congressional approval of the supplemental funding bill was only a matter of time. Some speculated that House Speaker Mike Johnson might split the $95 billion aid package for Ukraine and Israel into separate parts, while others expected it to pass as a single package, with most forecasts pointing to April or May.
These assurances would carry more weight if similar promises had not been made in November, December, January, and February. Adding to the uncertainty, Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has filed yet another motion to vacate the speaker’s chair, potentially leading to Johnson’s ouster just six months after his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, was removed. The infighting among Republicans could paralyze the United States’ political system, already crippled by partisan divisions.
And all this is happening under an internationalist president keen on supporting Ukraine. One can only imagine what might happen if former US President Donald Trump wins November’s presidential election. Trump’s recent speeches, including his 90-minute diatribe at February’s Conservative Political Action Conference, have underscored his desire for retribution against individuals, countries, and institutions he perceives as having wronged him. European NATO members appear to be at the top of this list, which does not bode well for Europe’s security.
