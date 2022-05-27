Unhappy Birthday, Andrei Sakharov

what is actually missing is rapid return to the Cold War posture. We are returning to the Cold War posture but only in steps thus creating a zone of ambiguity where the war could start.



What the West needs to do, US and NATO, is to make a clear and unequivocal statement, supported by standing orders, that any use of nuclear weapon on the European territory will cause a full retaliatory response against Russia from NATO. The atmosphere of gradual escalation can actually cause Putin to try and Russian commanders to obey.



Like it or not, Putin pushed the world into a new era of major conventional warfare prosecuted under nuclear umbrella. This was nearly unthinkable during the Cold War and is the result of generational amnesia. People who ultimately prevented an all out nuclear war were people who personally experienced the horrors of WW2. These people are now gone. Nearly 80 years old Biden is the closest we've got. He was born at the WW2's outset, but came of age politically with all the old hands around him. He may not have personally experienced, but he soaked up their fear and their instincts.



Putin is a Russian punk who fancies himself a new Tsar. He got all these weapons that were handed to him and now he has begun to seriously play with them. Making him loose in Ukraine and thus loose at home is one way to stop this but it does bring dangers of nuclear escalation. It is imperative to make sure that people who would have to execute his orders understand, with no ambiguity, that the moment they push the button they are dead. Themselves, their families and their country. Anything less is really playing with fire.