The Cold War Is Back

The future mutually-utilizing if not harmonious relationship between Germany and Russia, resembling that during the good old days under the leadership of Germany's Angela Merkel, will never so easily be forever destroyed by a certain country's terrorist sabotage of both the gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea, if the current or future German political leaders will change gear and really determine to resume their good old non-enemy relationship with Russia sometime in the future, no matter what the final results of the ongoing Ukraine War happen to be.

---

Such an important, if not crucial, resumption of the good old Germany-Russia relationship can partly be achieved by both countries' seriously considering building

(a) brand-new LNG liners, and

(b) brand-new LNG port and regasification facilities in the appropriate cities both in Germany and in Russia,

so that Russia's more expensive LNG can still be sold to Germany in the future decades.

Those new LNG liners and LNG facilities will enable Germany and other related EU countries to have one more substitutable channel to buy relatively cheap LNG from Russia, in addition to the new LNG liners and LNG ports and regasification facilities that are going to be built mainly in the southern EU PIIGS countries which in turn will mainly receive very expensive LNG from say the US and other Middle-East countries in the future.

Needless to say, both Germany and Russia will also have to much strengthen their future surveillance of the overall safety of all of their newly-built LNG-transaction-related liners and facilities near the Baltic Sea.

---

The current inexperienced new German political leaders should no longer refuse to admit that it'll always be in the best interest of Germany that their country could

(i) keep importing still-relatively-cheap LNG from Russia, and

(ii) keep exporting their highly sophisticated and relatively expensive products to China and other foreign countries,

in the coming decades, and gain accordingly as in the good old days.

---

While Germany is likely to lose many of her heavy-energy-consuming industries to the foreign countries in the coming years, I don't think she will also lose any or too many of her hidden-world-champion SMEs to other non-European foreign countries as well.

What's more, Germany's traditional and unique apprenticeship training system, which perhaps is still the best worker-training system in the world today, will remain one of the most precious assets of the country that can hardly be imitated successfully by most other foreign countries in the future.

---

Last night, when I watched Singapore's F1 car racing on TV, it seemed to me as if nothing bad had happened in the EU countries recently.

---