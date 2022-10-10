Putin’s Crazy Game

(i) According to wiki, "The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) carried out an aerial bombing campaign against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia during the Kosovo War.

The air strikes lasted from 24 March 1999 to 10 June 1999.

The bombings continued until an agreement was reached that led to the withdrawal of Yugoslav armed forces from Kosovo, ......"

So, the NATO's aerial bombing in the southern union lasted for a total of 78 days, before their land troops started to do their relatively simple jobs there.

(ii) "The Iraq War began on 20 March 2003, when the US, joined by the United Kingdom, Australia, and Poland, launched a "shock and awe" bombing campaign.

Iraqi forces were quickly overwhelmed as coalition forces swept through the country."

Similarly, the aerial bombing of Iraq by US's allied forces lasted for around 40 days, which paved the easy way for their land forces to successfully take over the country.

(iii) In Afghanistan, the US's aerial bombing also lasted for more than 50 days.

Why didn't Putin's Russia humbly learn from the US's proven successful war formula in the past ?

Why is today's Russia even being forced to seriously consider using her tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine to more quickly end the prolonged and expensive war there ?

Russia should know that the quick rise of China in the past decades is also a result of China's frequent and humble learning in many areas from the US (copying plus further improvement usually, since China isn't as innovative as the US).

Russia's latest aerial bombing of various strategic parts of different cities of Ukraine should last for at least 30 to 40 days.

Afterall, some of the needed bombing missiles are relatively cheap for Russia, and such expenditures can easily be compensated for by Russia's past and future sale of expensive gas and oil to other countries during the war.

Which also means, Putin's Russia should also learn from today's US by fighting a relatively cheap or best-value-for-money war in Ukraine.

