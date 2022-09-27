Asia’s Captive Market for Migrant Labor

Which is why any nation that still has some trending efforts to maintain reasonableness and decency to support legislation for fair labor laws, and fair wages is more essential every day. The UK, EU, and the US cannot afford to give up one iota of the steps that have been initiated to identify what fair labor laws mean. At present, the focus has only been on maximizing exploitation of anyone and everyone, especially any one that is attempting to survive by earning a decent, fair, and livable wage for their real hard work efforts. There really are not more people hardly working. The judgmental sentence that just precedes this one is not the way-to-go. There are NOT increasingly more useless human beings on this planet. There are only an increasing judgmental few that presume, which is not even thinking, quite wrongly that there are.