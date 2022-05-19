Do Algorithms Help to Reduce Crime?

You don't need predictive policing algos. Just look to Mexico. The Drug cartels, and the warlords effectively run the Mexican government and populace. The Italian Mafia/"lifestyle" has effectively spread globally and has reached a higher level of visible perversity in Mexico. Expect reverberations throughout Europe as the illegal migrants that have not assimilated into any European tolerant behavior, and further infiltration due to international paid-for-militia from Ukraine, Russia, Syria and other areas flow into Europe. These people have learned effectively how to slaughter other people for a price. The prices are escalating according to who has the most money, and who hire these slaughterers to perform their assigned tasks according to the desires and whims of the payors. These payors cross all lines of ethnicity, and national boundaries. If it is their wish, and they are willing to pay, the job gets done sooner rather than later, and often quietly. The payees will do the dirty-work to attempt to attain a level of existence as lead, ordered or guided by the corrupt payors, corrupting more and more of reasonable, educated societies globally in the process.