Why the Paris Financing Summit Failed

The summit also added more insult to injury. By bringing all these thousands of participants, the incurred additional carbon footprint as a result is quite huge. If only someone could take the lead and reduce all these grandeur gatherings and annual meetings, we would surely do more good than harm. Imagine for example if the World Bank / IMF would declare to scale back on the number of their annual meetings, i.e., instead of holding meetings twice a year just do it once. If done, I can assure that many other development organisations would follow suit and move gradually from these recurring physical meetings to a hybrid format. This is the practical way of fighting climate change by reducing all these meetings and gatherings and putting the money where the mouth is…as Sonny in the Godfather said, ”No no more meetings”!

Fuel for Thought!