Are Pakistan and Iran on the Brink of War?

Understanding Iran Pakistan Tensions through Geo Politics



Dear and respected Shahid Javed Burki,



What a marvelous article and a detailed oriented and factual arguments and details for the world to also consider the Iran Pakistan equation when potential of conflict and prospects of peace are discussed in Middle East and especially for Israel Philistian conflict that has now raged into a months long war between Hammas and Israeli security forces.



I very fondly remember meeting you in a meeting in 2011 when I was Joint Director Research at Ministry of Commerce and you visited the offices of Director General Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development and my team was closely working with World Bank. I already knew you are finest of the Economists of Pakistan and especially your guidance and your writings on public policy and economic policy has been pivotal for what ever economic development Pakistan has achieved. Additionally you are a World Bank Economist enlisting your self with the Economists like Manmohan Singh, who was the Prime Minister and Finance Minister of India; Amartya Sen, Who is a Nobel Laureate in Economics and not the least Mehboob ul Haque, who introduced human capital as one of the foundational measures of economic and social development at the United Nations.



Well any of my comments would just represent that I am an avid reader and a student of stalwarts of Economics like yourself who are shining light for Pakistan’s and South Asia’s progress. I would add yet more details to how Pakistan and Iran have traditionally taken up their relationship. You are absolutely right that Iran and Pakistani relationships have not been ideal. But this has a genesis in Afghan war and hanging of the most popular and dynamic leader of Pakistan Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Definitely the assassination of her daughter who also emerged as Pakistan’s most charismatic political leader and herself becoming the Prime Minister of the country twice, didn't help Pakistan in getting along with Iran more cordially that they were during the times of RCD. The only thing that works in Pakistani favor regarding its relationship with Iran is the presence of significant Shia community in Pakistan, and I have never heard them complaining about how they are treated. Rather as a college going student and being a Sunni, I would always make friends and later would know that they are Shia. Most interestingly and for most of my friends, I never really knew they are Shia and only when I became a pseudo intellectual and realized that Shia have certain last names, I recalled onto the co incidence that many of my best friends were actually Shia. As a school going child, we had a Shia neighbor and all that I remember is running to their home with my siblings with a sweet smell of some Pakoras and Samosas (Pakistani cuisine you would love too) and they would be most loving and welcoming. Thereby even my parents never discussed religion at home or would never point out the sectarian identity of anyone we used to meet till I would return from the Netherlands with a PhD at the age of 32. So only after my PhD and it has already been more than a good decade, I got to know that there is a difference in Shia and Sunni. And more I thought about the difference, the more I was amazed by Shia sect. Indeed the most significant one is how Shia remember Imam Hassan and Imam Hussain who are the most beloved grand children of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Then, of course I have a younger brother named Ali and Hassan and Hussain and Fatima are common names of many of the children of my relatives. Therefore sunni or shia has never been my issue and neither I have any issue with the most controversial identity of Muslims that are associated with Qadiani sect because many were also my friends during teen age years.



Therefore I would like to try and give a balanced point of view for what little geo political knowledge I have. There are no secrets that Saudi Arabia and Iran have mostly been hostile to each other despite the fact that in 2009 when I did visit Mecca, I witnessed a lot of Irani pilgrims at the Holy Mosque. But as said, after Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and after Islamic revolution in Iran, Afghan war started during General Zia that was funded to prevent Russia from getting access to warm waters of Indian Ocean. By the way Russia also have World Bank offices in Moscow and the team of economists there are no exception to the high quality and immaculate objectivity of analysis and policy work the Bank is known for.



Well Afghan Mujahideen fought the Red army and eventually won the war in late 1980s. Taliban took over and they were Pakhtoon speaking. Their opposition was Persian speaking Northern Alliance supported and funded by Iran and some European countries like France. Shia traditionally are far more liberal than the majority Sunnis. Therefore I should first mention that the axis of evil that President Bush Junior referred to during previous decade included Iran and the pretext was that Iranian regime is a bunch of extremists. Quite contrary to that, Western Europe had great relationship with Iran as they have with Russia more recently before Ukraine war and even China’s Belt Road Initiative was making Rail Road connection as far as Berlin.



Therefore with a significant Shia population, Iran Pakistan relationship have always been friendly if not as good as they were in 1970s. Yes the major blow to Iran Pakistan relationship was during the Taliban regime after the Russians left Afghanistan. Northern Alliance, that represented Persian speaking provinces of Afghanistan and had closer proximity to Iran, overwhelmingly made successive governments in Afghanistan after 2001 when War on Terror really started in the region that include Pakistan and Afghanistan.



Here implicitly I am referring to the irony that even US under the banner of NATO would find allies with Iranian backed Northern Alliance and would have back door diplomatic channels with Iran that was formally oblivious to Pakistan and the region. The Afghan governments, before complete American With drawl from Afghanistan in 2021, had great trade and diplomatic relationships with India while Pakistan was blamed to play some role in destabilizing Afghanistan and helping the Taliban. Even when the American forces left, the Taliban would not have better relationship with Pakistan upto the point when Maulana Fazal ur Rehman of Jamat e Ulema e Islam (JUI) visited Afghanistan representing Pakistan. But this kind of confidence building measures have been more common between Afghanistan and Pakistan after 2021 when now Taliban have established their rule.



While at the same time, Saudi Arabia and Iran have developed some good diplomatic relationships in recent times. Notwithstanding the details and the reasons that you provide for caution between the direction Iran and Pakistan may take, I should mention that after Iranian Drone attacks on terrorist hide outs in Baluchistan, it was China that have requested both Iran and especially Pakistan to maintain their calm.



I agree that most worrying factor to the same extent as to when Iran and Pakistani relationships were compromised during Afghanistani civil war and when Northern Alliance was a force to reckon with and it was the only deterrence against Taliban rule that provided sanctuaries to Al Qaeda before and after 9/11, the most determining factor in deciding the level of hostilities between Pakistan and Iran is conflict in Gaza that is lead by Iranian backed Hammas. But here too as Muslims and both Shia and Sunni, Pakistani people have a very uncompromising stance as far as vocally opposing Israeli hegemony over Philistianian territories. Therefore, Israel and Philisitine conflict is not something where Pakistan would have any second thoughts to support Hammas or Iran. Yes Pakistan also have a great relationship with the US, the EU as well as China. Pakistan may have initiated peace talks with India too during General Musharraf regime.



Therefore new geo politcial realities are appearing. New future of the world is carved out. What I can write is that Pakistan should not proxy for some other party to promote any conflict with Iran. This recommendation is very often discussed by Pakistani media when ever some level of hostilities emerge between Iran and Pakistan.



But yes, Pakistan can play its role to convince Iran to help Israel and Philistine have a two state solution. As it appears, there is no middle ground there unless two state solution is delivered to the Philistinians and that would be acceptable to Philistinians and their political leadership.



One may also try to understand American role in the region as well as other powers like Russia and China. There is a hotch potch of proxy wars in the region. China and the US are taking clear sides for example in case of Taiwan or Hong Kong though many economists in the US are asking for caution. Similarly, Europe has also taken a clear stance with respect to Russia after Ukraine conflict. Europe and the US are more closer to Saudi Arabia than ever. This is the reason that any conflict and hostilities between Iran and Pakistan are restricted to the border areas of Baluchistan only rarely spilling to main proximate cities. By the way Iran has great relationship with India and Pakistan accuses India for exporting some of the terrorism through Iran into Baluchistan through Baluch Liberation Army. For Pakistan, Baluchistan is very important but still all the dividends of national governance are focused towards Punjab and there is some level of ignorance especially during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government as any progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor was stalled.



Here I have tried to present a picture that can be used to understand Iran Pakistan conflict under a larger geo political lens and I believe that peace between Iran and Pakistan depends on how you connect the dots in diplomatic forums and thereby a picture for regional and global peace and prosperity can as well be drawn out of Iran Pakistan border skirmishes.



