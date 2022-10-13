Saudi Arabia Swings Toward Russia

Saudi Arabia is not the swing producer, for the last five years, the US has been. But the Biden admin has chosen to follow the same foolish path Angela Merkel followed in Germany, turning the country dependent on others (Biden administration now looking to Venezuela of all places) for energy security. The difference is, of course, that the US can pump its own oil and was independent prior to Biden taking office. Germany has now gone back to coal and burning wood. They’re also frantically trying to build LNG terminals as the US suggested a few years ago.



Releases from the strategic reserves are not the answer, everyone including the Russians and the Saudis know this is, by definition, temporary. Biden is just trying to get through the midterms and he doesn’t want to upset the progressives. He cannot be dull enough not to know that the answer is for the USA to pump more oil.



The Saudis owe Biden nothing. The US provides military equipment and training to SA for the US’ own interests. Quite why Biden thought the Saudis would take his cozying up to Iran, SA’s most dangerous enemy, lightly is a bit of a mystery. Trying to make a deal with Iran is spitting in the Saudi’s faces and Biden gets at most a pointless deal that the next admin, if it’s Republican, will be right back out of. Unless he takes any deal to Congress, and gets a treaty, which would prevent a subsequent admin from simply backing out with the stroke of a pen, same way Biden will enter any such deal. After November, that’s highly unlikely.