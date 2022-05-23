The Peace Process Ukraine’s Supporters Should Support

I am a long time supporter of Yanis Varoufakis, at times having called him the "Churchill" of the European left. In this posting, he remains close to where he was at the beginning of the war in terms of peace dynamics and actually, settlements. However, the very nature of the conflict, the way Russia has waged the war, has unfortunately undermined its chances for enactment - as least for the next six months, and possible longer. The targeting of hospitals, some 300, the levelling of Mariupol, the deportation of Ukrainians against their will to Russia, and on and on, the vast level of destruction throughout the range of the battlefield into suburbs, small towns down to the village level...means Ukraine isn't, and shouldn't go back to anything other than its 1991 borders. That means war with Russia, I'm afraid, on Ukrainian territory and reaching into Russia "soil" itself to take out the layers of air defense which must be dismantled before there is any chance of pushing Russian armor and artillery away from their current positions.

Therefore this social democrat, a Sanders supporter in the US, is a hawk on this issue and close to the recent NY Times article that Senator Mitt Romney wrote, much clearer than the murky and constantly shifting position of the Biden administration and Western Europe/NATO...which Yanis has here curtly and correctly summarized: " Under the circumstances, urging Ukrainians to deliver a final victory against Russia, when NATO is not even thinking of putting boots on the ground or warplanes in the air, is both hypocritical and irresponsible." And there's the key: boots on the ground, and protection in the air...just to be clear, it's been my position since Dec of 2021 and January 2022...which was the time when sending Western troops to Ukraine made the most sense.