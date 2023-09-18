The Ideological Looking Glass

I am afraid that even Centrism and G20 Dominance and “The Third Way” will eventually not work out for America and the “Democratic Free World”:



I think, ala the author's predictions, I should probably give up even on Rationalism and Centrism. They are too weak in their ideological framework to have any American Populist appeal. American hate Realism but they are aware it is operative in the world today.



As Confucius said 2500 years ago, “Once the Elites have power, they will never give it up.” (They are not suicidal when challenged, only become murderous against who want to take their power from them). This lends a lot of credit to Karl Marx’s and Josef Stalin’s beliefs that “It is possible that Capitalism, controlled by Plutocratic Elites, could evolve peacefully into Democratic Socialism, but extremely unlikely”.



Germany under Hitler fomented a violent revolution against Capitalism during the Great Depression (in which Germany was hit the worst (with over 30% unemployment); and of course the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia in 1917 against Czar Nicholas who claimed, “I rule all Russia” was violent for the same reason Confucius claimed: “The Elites in power will not give up their power except by a successful violent revolution against them” (Karl Marx’s contention against the Hegelian Theory of “Synthesis”).



Supporting all the totality of the above-mentioned theories, Mitt Romney, living like a hermit in D.C, upon his announced retirement yesterday, said: “The Senators he knew would ‘Kill themselves’ rather than give up their power and influence”. He was given a freezer full of salmon by Alaska’s Senator Murkowski, and he hated salmon but slathered it with mustard and put it between two pieces of bread in a sandwich and ate it anyway. He was alone living on salmon steaks in his hermitage in D.C. (his wife stayed in Utah), even though he much preferred meat and potatoes.



It is likely that the 2024 General Election in America between Biden and Trump will be the last chance for Electoral Democracy to determine who is in power over America (the Plutocratic Elites or “The People”). Donald Trump is totally correct in this same prediction, which is why he is still politically viable as the next American President.



All the above arguments are the precise reasons why the Elite Capitalists who rule America are unlikely to accept Democratic Socialism and why Republicans are still supporting the very wealthy 1% Elites who own America, to which the Republican Party is subservient, and why the 2024 General Election in America will likely be our last “Democratic Election”. As the former Colorado female senator said after her retirement, “By the time you get to Washington you are all bought and paid for.” (There is no Democracy in America, only Plutocratic Rule, ala Republicanism).



The great anomaly in Donald Trump’s campaign that I can still not figure out is that his platform largely condemns the rise of American Socialism – I suppose because he wants to draw in the Ruling Capitalist Elites to support him with that policy stance – but he still believes the failing American working class in America will be sucked in by his propaganda that they are the fools of Neoliberalism (American-Dominated International Capitalism), at the same time he wants to continue to reduce taxes on the rich and “Starve the US Government” tax base, which would allow Socialists to carry out the Democratic Centrist Policy to redistribute the wealth of the US Neoliberalist Elites that already own more of America than the 60% Middle Class – and are becoming richer and more economically dominant by the minute.



I can only surmise, given this “riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma” that Donald Trump has so confused his supporters, by saying “I am the only one who can save America from Hell”, that he has led Working Class Americans into his fatal propaganda trap.



"Pity the Fool."