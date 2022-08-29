Time to Blow Up Electricity Markets

it is always the fault of evil producers who did, after all, provide the energy to the grid.



It is never the fault of scheming politicians who first whip up public panic over climate for a variety of political gain, then push on the markets solutions that make limited technological sense and then try to blame the industry when these solutions blow up in everyone's face.



At the present state of the technology, wind/solar grid is the natural gas grid that uses less gas. Pushing subsidies for wind and solar creates dependence on natural gas that happens to come from Russia. At least, if you are going to do that, try to source the gas from somewhere else.



What is Mr Varoufakis's solution? Command Economy in energy markets. Because it worked so well in the past. Politicians shall command the grid to make energy at a nominal profit and the grid shall comply because how could it not comply. Politicians, as we all know, duly elected, call all the shots.



What Europe needs to do is get real about energy security and stop the climate nonsense. Stop the antinuclear nonsense as well which may be one of the solutions this far north.