Liz Truss’s Backward Vision of the Future

Today's energy crisis and Brexit aside, perhaps the major macroeconomic problem facing today's UK, and for that matter the US and many other EU sophisticated developed countries as well, has been the relatively low GDP growth rate of the country in the years since the North Atlantic Financial Crisis of 2007-09 --- the so-called secular stagnation in the advanced western countries since then, which in turn has caused more and more unsustainable debt-financed private consumption spending to crop up and support the relatively laggard aggregate demand in those countries in the same time periods, in an environment of next-to-nothing or even negative nominal interest rates thanks to the central bank's rounds and rounds of new QEs, given that the central government has also "forgotten" to deficit-spend more to help support her macroeconomy's deficient aggregate demand.

From this long-term economic development point of view, there's been nothing really wrong with the latest expansionary Keynesian policies proposed by Truss's new ruling government in Britain.

---

Instead of cutting inequitably the tax rates of both the rich people and the British corporations, which may simply save most of the tax rebates, at a time when many ordinary households in the UK has been suffering from inflation, energy crisis, and resulting much higher cost of living in the country, Truss could instead have changed the content of her expansionary-Keynesian-policy package, from being mainly tax-reductions to much bigger yearly government expenditures in each of the coming 10 consecutive years say, which are to be financed by

(i) the UK ruling government's borrowing, as suggested so often by Richard Werner, simply from London's domestic and international commercial banks, all to be denominated in British pound, at suitable interest rates,

(ii) the new massive issuance of government long-term gilts, centennial bonds, or Consols, at suitably high nominal interest rates, which in turn are

(a) partly to be bought, depending on the country's inflation situation then, by the Bank of England through the latter's MMT-like money-printing new QEs,

(b) partly to be bought by both the domestic and the international long-term financial investors, insurance companies, retirement funds, mutual funds, sovereign funds, and the like.

---

It goes without saying that the funds so raised by the ruling government should be channelled over the years mainly to the country's Main Street, and not to London's gambling financial sectors (with the exception of the needed capital-supporting of London's domestic systemically-important banks), perhaps in collaboration with the US, so as to fund, subsidize or promote the country's sorely-needed PPP-related private real investments of all kinds, particularly in the fields related to new energy development, education and training, new infrastructure constructions and renovations, ICT industries concerning 5g/6G/AI and quantum computing, communication satellites, electric cars, new laser-light technology, neurobiology, cancer-killing drugs, life-lengthening drugs and food, advanced agriculture, so on and so forth, with the overall aims of further enlarging the country's overall productivity and the average real wage of British workers and benefiting the future humankind in the coming decades.

---

When the GDP cake is growing relatively rapidly, most of the current zero-sum-game-instigated populist macroeconomic and political problems that have been haunting the UK in the past years will gradually fade away, like snow in Spring, and the mounting debt problem of the UK government will also take care of itself.

---