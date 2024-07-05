Britain's “Change Election” Changes Nothing

The Labour Party, campaigning on change, secured a historic victory in the United Kingdom’s general election. But, ironically, many things will stay the same, because the new government will largely follow Conservative policy in four key areas, including spending and borrowing and restoring relations with the European Union.
LONDON – “Everything must change so that everything can stay the same.” This famous aphorism from Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa’s novel Il Gattopardo (The Leopard) about how to survive revolutions, is a perfect description of what happened in the United Kingdom last night. Labour has secured the biggest swing from one party to another in British history, while the Conservatives, once described as the world’s “most successful political party,” have suffered a near-extinction event.
