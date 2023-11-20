bildt117_J. DAVID AKEAFP via Getty Images_arafat rabin oslo J. David Ake/AFP via Getty Images
There Is Only One Way Forward in Gaza

The history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is littered with failed peace plans, collapsed diplomatic conferences, and disillusioned mediators. Yet even amid horrors of the latest Gaza war, talk of an eventual two-state solution remains alive and has actually grown louder.

STOCKHOLM – Is there any possibility of peace between Israel and the Palestinians, or must we simply get used to periodic wars that deny both sides the tranquility and stability they seek?

It is easy to be pessimistic. The history of the region is littered with failed peace plans, collapsed diplomatic conferences, and thoroughly disillusioned mediators. Everything seems to have been tried, and nothing seems to have worked. Everyone is left assigning blame to anyone but themselves.

Yet to give up on diplomacy is to accept the unacceptable: eternal war. That is why, even amid the horrors of the latest Gaza war, talk of an eventual two-state solution remains alive and has actually grown louder.

