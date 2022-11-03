The Muddled Politics of US Inflation

Hungary in 1946 and Germany in 1923 aren’t relevant to this election. What is relevant, at least for US midterms, are the actions of the current US government. While US midterms are almost always a referendum on the current presidency, in this case, with one party government, it will be hard to make the case that this election is not about the effectiveness of one party command. No one trying to put food on the table and put gas in their tank today is interested in mistakes made in Germany in the 1920s. Americans (along with the rest of the world) have plenty of all new mistakes made much more recently to review and grade. Inflation could be so much worse is not a winning electoral message.