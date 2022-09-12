India’s Long Infatuation with Russia Must End

Geopolitically speaking, our world will be demarcated in the foreseeable future into two fiercely competing Powers --- Sea Power that continues to be led by the US, and Land Power newly led by China-cum-Russia.

It's said that an advanced island country, even when it is situated quite close to a super-big Continent, will mostly remain a country that's pro-Sea-Power.

Today's best examples are Britain in Europe and Japan in Asia.

On the other hand, an advanced or big peninsular country will sometimes be pro-Sea-Power, and sometimes be pro-Land-Power, depending on the ongoing changes in the relative strength of the globally dominant Land and Sea Power, with the best examples being today's India, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia.

