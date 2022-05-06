Europe’s Gas Conundrum

Germany has the lowest number of hours worked per year by an average full time worker in the world, almost only half that of an Asian worker. I believe this was achieved by Merkel pandering to the unions in Germany who wanted the cheap Russian gas to remain competitive with the least amount of effort (against all advice from the Americans). Maintaining a high social safety net requires more than just social transfers from those in the community that DO want to work longer hours. Russia‘s cheap oil paid for the German industry’s ever decreasing hours worked and ever increasing recreational lifestyle. It was delusional to think that Europe’s Socialism would remain competitive with it’s emphasis on stress-free living and minimal effort. I believe Russia’s cheap gas was the “drug of choice” the Faustian Bargain that kept Germany competitive with the least amount of hours worked in the world. The only way to fix this conundrum is to get people back to work and that will require a reduction in welfare, a shift towards capitalism. When young people say it’s not worth working harder just to pay more taxes, then the system is broken. Look what Singapore achieved in the last 40 years, with a high work ethic and low taxes. The problem is once you get voters hooked on welfare it’s very difficult to get them back off the easy life. That’s a bigger conundrum than just the gas supply.