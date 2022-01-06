A World of Mounting Disarray

The analytical interpretation of the overall world affairs is clearly on point. I agree with the content of this piece in almost any conceivable respect. Calling for a political settlement, though, sounds almost like an accommodation to Putin‘s ultimatum to discuss the political architecture in the euro-atlantic in very broad and structural terms. Since said architecture ought to be off the table, there is relatively little space for a „political“ agreement except in a scenario in which Russia would seriously consider leaving the Donbas, Crimea, adhere to Open Skies, the INF and commit to a series of other imperative conditions. Because the probability for thar outcome is extraordinarily low, I would rather speak of a „diplomatic“ solution, which will require both dialogue and effective deterrence and readiness to intervene ex ante.