Is France’s Economy Now Stronger than Germany’s?

While the French economy demonstrates remarkable resilience, Germany’s growth engine appears to be sputtering. But the two economies are more interdependent than ever, and their size implies that they must work together to reform and strengthen the European Union if they are to assert their influence globally.
BERLIN – The contrast between the French and German economies has rarely appeared so stark. While France continues to enjoy surprisingly strong growth and is increasingly attractive to both foreign and domestic investors, Germany is struggling – even if it is far from being the sick man of Europe – owing to a severe political crisis that has cast a shadow over its economic outlook and is weighing heavily on economic sentiment.
But this interpretation overlooks a fundamental fact: Germany and France are more interdependent than ever. To maintain economic growth and assert their influence globally, they must work together to strengthen the European Union.
The French economy demonstrated remarkable resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2022 energy crisis. Over the past two years, France has boosted its competitiveness, improved its business environment, and attracted more than twice as much foreign direct investment as Germany.
