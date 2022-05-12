To Fight Inflation, Fight Protectionism

Trade protectionism practiced by today's America, like Trump's imports tariffs imposed on China's exports to America, has impaired the usual smooth flowing or leaking of US dollars from America to the other countries as a result of America's yearly trade deficits and ODIs (overseas direct investments), so that the domestic inflation level in America, coupled with the unexpected pandemic supply shocks and the Ukraine War, can no longer be tamed or sustained at a not-too-high comfortable level.

---

This is a bit like the famous Spanish Price Revolution that occurred between the second half of the 15th century and the first half of the 17th century.

This inflation was caused by the large influx of gold and silver from the Spanish treasure fleet from the New World.

Specie flowed through Spain, increasing Spanish prices, and then spread over Western Europe as a result of Spanish balance of payments deficit.

Even though at that time, like today, too many people with too much money were always chasing too few goods, prices rose on average roughly sixfold over 150 years.

This level of inflation amounted to only 1–1.5% per year, a relatively low inflation rate for modern-day standards, thanks to non-protectionist free trade always prevailing between Spain and the rest of Europe during that period.

Deindustrializing (or non-industrializing) Spain had greatly helped the subsequent rise of the Dutch and British Empires, at the ultimate expense of the Spanish Empire herself.

---

America has probably learned from this piece of Spanish history, and so recently she no longer wants to practice free trade against China, to prevent China from using the incoming US dollars --- a result of both her hard-earned US trade surpluses year-in and year-out and her FDIs --- to help further urbanize, industrialize, militarize, and grow her already-big domestic economy.

---