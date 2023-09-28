Is the Fed’s Negative Capital a Problem?

(i) In the good old non-inflationary pre-Covid days, the profit-making central bank was transferring its profits to the US Treasury in each year, while

(ii) in the bad new inflationary post-Covid days, the loss-making central bank is requiring the already highly indebted US Treasury to recapitalize her, if the US is to introduce a British-style recapitalization agreement between the Fed and the US Treasury.

-

If the balance sheets of both the "independent" Fed and the US Treasury are consolidated into a single federal-government accounting unit, then (i) above means transferring money from the left pocket of a person's trousers to the right one, and (ii) simply means sending money from the right pocket of the same person back to the original left one, without the accounting gimmickry ending up affecting the overall real "wealthiness" of that person.

---

From some Chinese people's point of view, the dominant target of today's Fed, facing a goldilocks-like Amercian domestic economy (unexpectedly) unfolding before her recently, may now no longer be its good old inflation target any more ------ perhaps it should now (more geopolitically correctly) at least be

(i) the full eventual and precarious bursting of China's super-big residential real-estate bubble, as a result of non-stop, accelerated, and US-dollar-yuan-carry-trade-induced uncontrollable capital outflow in China, and

(ii) the much-more-serious-than-expected depreciation/devaluation of the Chinese yuan vis-a-vis today's solidly-strengthening US dollar, as a result of the Fed's ongoing (perhaps deliberate) high(er)-for-longer rate-hiking cycle.

---

From the US's point of view, a simple cost-benefit analysis shows that, while the US may also have to sacrifice 800 of her own soldiers, it still pays for her to maintain the Fed's current rate-hiking cycle for a much longer period of time than commonly expected, even though the country's domestic inflationary pressure is already subsiding quicker than expected, so that the US can end up killing 1,000 Chinese soldiers.

-

Note that today's US can also ask for the help from Japan, through the Bank of Japan's quicker-than-expected QE-unwinding and yield-curve-control giving-up new monetary policies, to further induce fiercer and quicker capital escape out of already-steam-losing China in the near future.

---