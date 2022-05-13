The Inflation Tail Is Wagging the Policy Dog

According to Richard Duncan, globalization emerged following the collapse of Bretton Woods I, and severed the correlation between money supply growth and inflation in BW II, until recently, when ......

(i) Trump's tariffs against China a few years ago confirmed and accelerated the de-globalization trend,

(ii) unexpected adverse weather conditions affecting both China and the EU last Winter, causing insufficient energy supplies from much-overhyped renewable new energies, bidding up subsequently the prices of traditional fossil-fuel energies like coal, oil, and natural gas.

(iii) the sudden formation of the violent storm of Covid-19 pandemic in America, prompting the American central government to spend lavishly, and this additional deficit-spending has mainly been financed by the Fed's usual accommodative "money printing,"

(iv) the unexpectedly cropped-up global supply chain bottlenecks as a result of the pandemic, coupled with the resulting changes in demand-side behavior like the more-than-usual accumulation of various merchandises by the consumers, and that of raw materials and components by the corporations practicing just-in-time inventories,

(v) the breaking out of the Ukraine War, further aggravating the global supply chain bottlenecks, raising further the energy and food prices,

(vi) the worsening pandemic situations in China, further hurting the global supply chains.

---

Modern Money Theory is a two-edge sword.

Damages can be significant when it is misused or mistimed, like today's rampaging inflationary pressures in the West, but extraordinary possibilities will open up if it is used wisely and if the de-globalization trend doesn't go too far, including shoring up American national security, enabling the American government to invest aggressively in research and development, especially those related to artificial intelligence, chips, smart phones, 5G/6G technologies, quantum computing, robots, 3D-printing, new renewable energies, automatic-driving electric cars, pilotless drones, so on and so forth, if America is going to win the fierce competition with China for preeminence in the 21st Century.

---