Europe Is Its Own Enemy in Ukraine

I love it when pundits say the West should stop buying Russian hydrocarbon because they are funding the war. What they must realise is that the Russians must dig and pump the fuel out of the ground and ship it to wherever, whereas Europe and the US can simply print Euros and dollars to "buy" it. The only reason the Russians have been willing to accept Euros and dollars is because they could use the money in exchange for something of value. When the US and Europe decided to "sanction" Russia by not allowing the country to spend the Euros and dollars it has earned in exchange for real commodities, the Euros and Dollars are no longer worth anything to the Russians. So, how do you sanction someone who has something you want, when you don't have anything that they want ? That is an interesting question. While Euros and Dollars are only promises (and empty ones as far as the Russians are concerned), natural gas and oil are absolute necessities. There is a supply constraint in the world. That means unless Europe is willing to cut back their use of these resources by the exact amount they buy from Russia, not buying from the Russians means nothing. Europe will simply be taking somebody else's share of whatever is left on the world market, and that somebody will have to make up for that shortfall from the only source available to them, Russia. Or perhaps Europe thinks that they can simply buy someone else's allocation, and that someone else will just roll over and die, perhaps Sri Lanka ? But of course, Europe will have done their bit in not financing Russia's war, even if it is some other poor countries that ultimately have to pay.