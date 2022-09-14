The Strategy Against Russia Is Working and Must Continue

Whether the Kremlin is really fighting a losing battle remains to be seen.

This conclusion can only be made when snow starts to melt next year, after the coming Winter has mostly passed.

According to a Taiwan commentator, the Ukraine War is basically a regional war and so can only be resolved through the channels of war or diplomacy, not through world-disturbing economic sanctions of one sort or another.

Economic sanctions, even when going to extremes, have now shown to be

(i) ineffective in stopping the regional war, and

(ii) easily backfiring on the countries which initiated all those sanctions which were almost bound to create many unintended adverse consequences.

Which means, even if the US-initiated Taiwan Relations Act leads to the eventual invasion of Taiwan by China in the near future, this new regional war in Asia can never be resolved by similar economic sanctions imposed by the West on China, and can only be stopped using military conflicts, or diplomacy, or both.

---

Note that China is no Russia.

China has been the biggest trading partner of 121 other countries under the sun, and the US's

(a) similar ban of China's use of the SWIFT communication system will tremendously disturb most parts of the existing global trade, thereby worsening the ongoing runaway inflations in many countries,

(b) similar freezing or overt confiscation of China's FX reserves will further harm the ongoing global credibility of the US treasuries and hence the US dollar, and so will encourage China to further internationalize her yuan to try to challenge the declining global dominance of the US dollar.

---

Furthermore, even many of US's traditional ally countries may this time refuse to jump on the US's China-sanctioning bandwagon, because they simply don't want to deteriorate further their existing trade and other relationships with China.

Afterall, those other countries only care about their own interests, and only the US herself finds it most urgent and crucial to quickly subdue the number 2 geopolitically and economically most powerful country in the world which has always been trying to dethrone her sometime in the far future.

---

US's coming Taiwan Relations Act is obviously a bait to lure China to invade Taiwan, so that another much less expensive US agency war can be created in Asia, which will be

(i) as bloody and property-destroying as that in today's Ukraine,

(ii) weakening China to a large extent so that this number 2 country will pose much less threats to the global dominace of the number 1 country in the future,

(iii) turning the whole of Asia into today's Middle East, and so enabling the powerful US defence contractors (together with the US energy and food exporters) to keep making great fortunes in the coming years.

---

Again, whether China will swallow this US bait remains to be seen.

The constant eastern expansion of both NATO and the EU in the past years can also be seen as a US bait which has been given to the ambitious and over-confident EU countries led by Germany-cum-France.

---