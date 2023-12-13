What Donald Tusk’s Return Means for Poland

Although Poland has finally been freed from eight years of corrupt, right-wing populist misrule, its new government will face no shortage of challenges at home and abroad. Fortunately, no Polish politician is better equipped for the moment than the new prime minister.
WARSAW – This week, Donald Tusk won a vote of confidence in Poland’s parliament to lead a new government as the country’s new prime minister, following a failed bid by the incumbent, Mateusz Morawiecki to remain in that role.
The vote provoked a visibly nervous reaction from the leader of the outgoing populist government, Jarosław Kaczyński, who stormed up to the rostrum to denounce Tusk, a former prime minister who subsequently served as president of the European Council, as a “German agent.” Kaczyński’s behavior since the October election has been all too revealing: The all-powerful national populist leader of the past eight years has lost control – of himself as well as of the country.
Kaczyński can thank his own hateful policies for his electoral defeat on October 15 (following a record voter turnout of 75%). Though his Law and Justice (PiS) party won more seats than any other single party, Tusk has built a broad four-party coalition with a solid parliamentary majority. He is now taking great pains to show his appreciation for his partners, including by creating 26 ministerial positions in the new government.
