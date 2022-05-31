Getting Deglobalization Right

"Non-deglobalization", persistent free global trade, US dollar global hegemony, Bretton Woods II (BW II), booming Eurodollar markets, and Pax Americana, can be maintained and sustained far into the future by today's US, all at the same time, if only the main macroeconomic ideology in the US can undergo a true reformation.

---

The US's using de-globalization, in the hope of reaching more self-sufficiency of merchandises, energies, commodities and food, mainly or partly to contain the rise of China and to cope with the increasing animosity of Russia, is too high a price to be paid by her, simply because all the above top creams of the global economic cake, having been enjoyed by the US alone for such a long time after WWII, will have to be tempered in the future, or even mostly disappear outright, or slowly but surely replaced by BW III.

The new ideology is very simple indeed ------ put the US's fiscal policy at the center of the country's macroeconomic stage, starring together with the monetary policies currently enacted mainly by the US Fed.

---

I hope you know why (S - I)/GDP = (G - T)/GDP + (X - M)/GDP, where the symbols here should be self-explanatory.

Any macroeconomics teacher can help you derive this simple formula in a few steps using only a few minutes.

Note that the term (G - T) should be expressed explicitly, and shouldn't be implicitly incorporated into (S - I).

So, the current BW II means a persistent and significant trade or current account deficit for the US, year-in and year-out, thanks to the US's "responsibility" of acting persistently as the world's consumers of last resort, creating the most important part of the global aggregate demand which powers the full functioning of the highly inter-dependent global-supply-chains machine.

US's manufacturing offshoring means de-industrialization in many locations of the US, which hurts the real wage growth of the middle and lower classes of the country, and as a result of this, the country's overall

manufacturing tide has no longer been strong enough to lift all boats along with it, including the country's domestic service sector, with the exception of the country's highly profitable and competitive FIRE sector, the Wall Street, and the highly innovative Silicon Valley, among others.

---

Which means, given the slow or no rise in real wages, and job disappearance, most of the country's consumers have had to dissave, and/or incur more and more personal debts of one kind or another, in order to maintain or raise their living standards, giving rise to

(i) increasing unstable political populism in the country,

(ii) more and more severe global economic crises originated from the US, when

(a) most consumers can no longer continue their deficit spending,

(b) their rising debt level is no longer sustainable, and

(c) the positive wealth effect from a booming asset market bubble finally disappears when the bubble eventually bursts.

---

From the sectoral balance equation upstairs, the federal and local governments have the "responsibility" to deficit spend by an enough amount, not just immediately after the breakout of a financial crisis but rather year-in and year-out, through the removal of the current debt ceiling restriction imposed on the federal government's net-spending by the Congress, to help sustain both the perennial current account and the savings deficits all the time ( say, 2% = 6% + (-4%) ), so that the "rights" mentioned in the first paragraph can all sustainably and safely be enjoyed by the country (alone) far into the future.

This way, China (and any other rising country) will be lured into persistently producing at the lower or lowest parts of the global Smiling Curve, and she will have less urgency to climb up the global value-chains.

---

With great power there always comes great responsibility.

Believe it or not, it's really as simple as that.

---