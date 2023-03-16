A Path Out of the Pandemic
Although the mRNA vaccines have done an excellent job of reducing COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, questions remain regarding waning immunity, and public uptake has decreased with each new booster. With the pandemic still far from over, a new strategy is needed.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CONNECTICUT – We have made extraordinary progress in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic since the dark days of 2020. Yet, in many ways, we are back to square one. Public-health precautions are virtually nonexistent in most parts of the world, and the current vaccines and drugs can neither prevent nor even effectively treat infections in broad swaths of the population.
Make no mistake: COVID-19 still poses a clear and present danger. Research shows that two or more COVID-19 re-infections doubles the risk for death, blood clots, and lung damage, among other negative health outcomes. The risk of cardiovascular events has been found to increase by 4.5% for up to 12 months after an infection, regardless of age, race, sex, obesity, smoking, or other factors.
Nearly one in five Americans are reporting ongoing Long COVID symptoms, and recent research estimates that as many as four million people with the condition are unable to work. The long-term social and economic impact of continual re-infections cannot be underestimated.
