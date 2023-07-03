A World of Cronyism and Corruption

You don't have to be the anointed leader of millions of people. 50 or 100 subordinates in judgement over you who rely on the success of your activities to serve their interests are enough to convince any leader that ethics has nothing to do with the popularity of your leadership.



Your subordinates will not complain about your tactics of larceny or extortion in dealing with your competitors as long as those unethical actions serve to enhance their social status and need satisfactions. Indeed, your subordinates will take refuge in being "Lilly White" supporters of your unethical tactics which serve their interests.



Humans are unethical until they are punished for their actions. So, they would much rather have unethical leaders who serve them and are "Above the Law" and therefore able themselves to survive condemnation and social rejection for their unethical acts.



The continued popularity of Trump is the perfect example.