The Crisis of American Leadership

This article was simply amazing. As a young Republican, I looked forward to reading then-Governor of Hong Kong Chris Patten's articles in The Economist. Who is this man?



Let's reflect. UN Security Council Resolution 502 did not expressly authorize Britain to use force to remove Argentine forces from The Falklands, yet Britain did so regardless, claiming self-defense and the implicit right to enforce UN Security Council Resolutions. Sound familiar? Yet now, in 2023, Baron Patten devotes yet more words to the anti-US trope that further UN resolutions were required before dealing with Afghanistan and Iraq.



Worse, he tries to connect those tired and irrelevant dots to present circumstances. What Lord Patten should know is that after the so-called (President "W" Bush's) Surge, Iraq was relatively peaceful--and just beginning to move forward economically and politically. Then President Barack Obama (Democrat) decided to abruptly pull out U.S. troops, and Iraq deteriorated to the present state. President Obama's Vice President in that fiasco was . . . (?) Joe Biden! President Joe Biden repeated the same pull-out fiasco just recently in Afghanistan. Thus, mentioning President George W. Bush in this article is just a dog-whistle for an emotional (rather than logical) European reader response.



Moreover, the breaking of The West, as a bloc, began with and was led by German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder (Social Democratic Party), who retired--and was immediately gifted a $1 billion interest in and Board of Director seat on Russia's GazProm by Vladimir Putin (but we don't talk about that in polite society any more!). Chancellor Schroder's co-conspirator in destroying The West's cohesion was French President Jacques Chirac, who crowed that the U.S.'s strategic importance was over (and unwanted) in Europe since the Soviet/Russia threat was over, for good this time! French President Chirac was famous for calling Vladimir Putin a "personal friend" and ordering Eastern European leaders to "just shut-up" because they insisted that NATO, trans-Atlanticism and American geo-strategic primacy was necessary. (That did not age well, did it President Chirac!).



These were the critical moves that tore The West apart, not President Bush, Iraq or anything else. I also remember that in those days, IT was called Global Warming. Al Gore's 2006 movie, "An Inconvenient Truth," and a certain "Hockey Stick" graph (that all the scientists dutifully applauded) irrefutably demonstrated that we would all be dead within five (5) years, 2011! Global Warming somehow, with little public explanation or critical self-reflection, simply became "The Environmental Emergency." I am open to argument and evidence, but the raw(!) data regarding carbonization and climate/weather has never been publicly shared. (I guess the "wrong kind" might get their dirty minds on it and come to "non-conforming" conclusions). Lord Patten, Baron of Barnes, KG, CH, PC, should know better than to write such articles, while his contemporaries are alive, to refute these distortions from their own personal memories, backed by internet researching skills.