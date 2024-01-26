China’s Imagination Deficit

There should be no lack of economic imagination in today's China.

"As of December 2023, China's foreign exchange reserves totaled US$3.24 trillion, which is the highest foreign exchange reserves of any country.

The management of foreign exchange reserves is governed by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) and the People's Bank of China."

According to a certain Chinese scholar, US$800 billion of FX reserves should be enough for China to cope with the country's normal international trade and other payments with other countries (may be more is needed to help China to cope with any potential foreign attack on the yuan in the future), the rest of the reserves can be used by the Chinese authority to buy out the FDI high-tech manufacturing and advanced service companies of all kinds, which are currently operating in China and which are being controlled by the foreigners (of China's 28 industries, 21 of them are being dominated by the foreign multinational companies), and those companies can then be resold by the Chinese authority to the private enterprises in China.

(In the coming years, the "vendor-financing-like" projects in China's Belt-and-Road Initiative should be financed more and more in Chinese yuan, not in US dollar.

China should further deepen her domestic bond market to enable the foreign newly-created yuan to more easily flow back to China.)

