Youth Unemployment and China’s Economic Future

This is not very surprising given recent history. China has seen two big shocks to its growth lately. The first was COVID, and the mismanagement of the later phases of the epidemic by its leadership. The early response, of course, was very good and doubtless saved many lives. But the attempts to maintain zero-COVID obviously went on long after this was a lost cause. Leadership should have focused far more on vaccination, and avoided the economic impacts of lockdowns that were never a long term solution.



The second big shock has been the attempts by the "West" and especially the U.S. to stifle China. Banning Chinese products and imposing sanctions of various sorts has, I am sure, had an impact.



Both of these shocks will be temporary. China is already developing the technology and trade networks needed to cut itself loose from dependence on the "West". The world is already well on its way to dividing itself into two economies - one headed by the U.S. and the other by China. Tragically, this seems likely to result in more tension, if not outright conflict.