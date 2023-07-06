Don’t Write Off China’s Economic Recovery
While China's post-pandemic economic recovery has so far lagged well behind expectations, a supportive policy package can go a long way toward changing that. Even economic headwinds rooted in external geopolitical conditions can be overcome in the medium to long term.
SHANGHAI – The strong growth rebound that was widely expected to follow the end of China’s zero-COVID policy has yet to materialize. This is both less surprising and easier to understand than many observers seem to think.
The end of COVID-19 lockdowns was supposed to unleash a powerful wave of pent-up demand. Instead, aggregate demand, which had been slowing before the pandemic, has returned to its previous trajectory. Though Chinese have been traveling, socializing, and dining out more, consumer-spending growth by households has been limited. Fixed-asset investment has not recovered.
With a few exceptions, such as the new-energy-vehicle (NEV) sector, economic activity has remained subdued. As a result, growth has been much weaker than expected. Though real GDP growth reached 4.5% in the first quarter, it is expected to slow in the second. Core inflation is hovering around zero, and the producer price index is in negative territory.
To continue reading, register now.
Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.
Subscribe
As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.
Register
Already have an account? Log in