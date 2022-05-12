The Great Inflation Trade-Off

The US Fed always knows full well that the economic tradeoff, that fighting domestic inflation will impose a concomitant recessionary and everything-bubble-popping pressure on the domestic economy, has always been there, and there's simply no escape.

That's why her main medication of interest rate hikes and QT was delayed for such a long time, until recently, not to mention her neglect of all the collateral damages imposed on the other countries as a result of doing so.

Economics has always been a dismal science ------ you can't have the cake and eat it too.