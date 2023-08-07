The Real Inflation Culprits

The asset purchases (or Quantitative Easing) done by the US Fed, following the break out of the Covid pandemic in the US in early 2000, wasn't the first time a QE operation was being done by the central bank, but why, unlike the central bank's previous QEs enacted before 2000 in response to the aftermath of the GFC of 2008, only this latest round of QE has been so inflationary ?

Why only this time the QE is so different ?

---

It's simply because the well-intentioned US federal government (comprising of the ruling Trump and Biden administrations, together with the approval of the US Congress) over-reacted to the supposedly-depression-causing Covid crisis,

(i) by deficit-spending too much through giving too lavish stimulus checks and grants to all the affected US people and corporations, and

(ii) those new deficit spending was not borrowed by the federal government from the market but instead was mostly financed by the Fed's unlimited new-money-printing QE.

-

As before, in the US, real-economy inflation is entirely made in Washington, D.C.

One-time supply-side factors affect mostly the relative prices of the related goods and services, but not the general and persistent price level.

---

In the previous pre-2000 non-inflationary QEs, the Fed's newly-printed assets-purchasing money mainly stayed inside the country's banking system, mostly in the form of banks' (excess) reserves both at the liability side of the Fed's balance sheet and at the asset side of the commercial banks' balance sheets, a result of double- or multiple-entry book-keeping, and so were not circulating in the Main Street, and so had mostly increased the country's base money supply (monetary base).

Note that the fractional-reserve-banking money-mulitiplier theory is wrong, since the commercial banks can't lend their excess reserves out to their borrowers either in the Main Street or in the Wall Street ------ every time a commercial bank makes a new loan to a qualified borrower, new money (bank customer's new deposit or new bank reserve) is created by the lending bank out of thin air.

-

But the Fed's latest post-early-2000 round of QEs was financing the ruling government's lavish stimulus checks and grants given to the people and corporations in the Main Street, and so the newly-created money becomes the much increased part of the country's circulating broad money supply (say represented by M2), which started to chase too few goods and services in the subsequent post-Covid quarters, causing runaway inflation first in the Wall Street and then in the Main Street after a certain time lag.

---